FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are getting some defensive reinforcements ... not necessarily all of them returning in time for Sunday's Week 5 visit from the New York Giants, but Thursday practice reinforcements here at The Star represent a start.

Before the session, coach Mike McCarthy refused to rule out linebacker Leighton Vander Esch playing against the Giants despite having just four weeks to recover from surgery to repair a broken collarbone.

“He’s definitely champing at the bit to get back, there’s no question about that,” McCarthy said. “But obviously there’s medical procedures and process that he must go through and clear. But the doctors and the trainers feel really good about where he is.''

The "feel-good'' almost certainly won't allow Vander Esch to return this week. But Week 6 is a possibility.

Meanwhile, "feel-good'' is actually "feel-better'' about the return of starting cornerback Anthony Brown. While Vander Esch on Thursday did sideline work, Brown - on the IR recovering from broken ribs sustained earlier in the season - looks to be on course to play this weekend for a Dallas defense that can obviously use the help.

Linebacker Sean Lee and defensive back Chidobe Awuzie aren't ready to play yet but they did rehab work on Thursday. Ends Dorance Armstrong (knee) and DeMarcus Lawrence (knee) worked in individual drills and are presently in the plan for Sunday. End Randy Gregory practiced for a second straight day and is eligible to clear suspension to play in the Cowboys’ Week 7 game against the Washington Football Team.

Starting offensive linemen Joe Looney (knee) and Tyron Smith (neck) did not participate; Looney will be out for a time; Smith was present on Thursday and the team hopes he will play Sunday.

Said McCarthy of Tyron, who did play against Cleveland last week after a two-game absence: “He’s further back than he was this time last week.”