Inside the La'el (Car Wreck) & Tyron (Injury) Issues At Cowboys Camp

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys experienced a pair of problems with their standout offensive tackles on Thursday here inside The Star in Frisco, with issues involving Tyron Smith and La'el Collins.

In the case of Collins, the talented right tackle who has not been practicing at this start of camp due to conditioning issues, he was involved in a Thursday morning car accident. A team source told CowboysSI.com that it was a "minor car crash'' and that Collins "is OK.''

In the case of Tyron Smith, the All-Decade left tackle, the Cowboys saw him have to walk off the Ford Center field due to an injury that is as yet undisclosed. It has been reported that the ailment is not related to the back problems that have sometimes bothered Smith during his stellar career.

The Cowboys have a well-earned reputation for having one of the league’s best offensive lines, and it can be that again. But with Travis Frederick's offseason retirement, backup tackles Cam Erving and Brandon Knight missing time and now the Smith and Collins issues, the vaunted Dallas O-line certainly isn't itself at the moment.

