Inside The Star: Cowboys First Camp Practice This Morning

FRISCO - It is about to sound, look and feel ... like football.

This morning here inside The Star in Frisco, the Dallas Cowboys will use a hot Texas Friday to commence with on-field work at their "stay-at-home'' training camp at team headquarters.

"I think like everybody - players, coaches, support staff - is really looking forward to Friday for our first full practice," new Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said.

That "readiness'' comes as the Cowboys and the rest of the NFL (and the rest of us) fight through the COVID-19 crisis. The Cowboys feel secure in what they've done for players and staff inside the building, and owner Jerry Jones feels confident that the franchise can do some good during these troubling days.

"The Dallas Cowboys plan on playing all of our football games and we plan on playing them in front of our fans. ... I think it's important,'' Jones said. I think it's important individually. I think it's important for the country. The NFL can be an inspirational part of how we address COVID, not only this year but how we go into 2021."

Cowboys players reported for COVID testing two weeks ago, and have since continued health checkups as well as doing meeting-room and weight-room work. They've also taken it upon themselves to "bubble'' themselves into the Omni Hotel, adjacent to The Star.

This process is still about "ramping up,'' of course. Today will be about a morning workout in "shells.'' (Helmets, shoulder pads and shorts.) McCarthy said the "strength and conditioning phase has gone very well,'' and as the NFL is allowing padded practices as early as Monday, Aug. 17, that will likely mark the next step forward.

What to look for today? Some guidance ...

Stay with us all day here at CowboysSI.com and we will provide constant updates of our day at Cowboys training camp.