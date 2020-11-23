Could Jason Garrett be the next former Dallas Cowboys coach to be dumped from the New York Giants staff?

That’s the rumor being pushed by CBS Sports, Garrett’s name being lumped in with Mark Colombo, the Giants offensive line coach jettisoned last week by rookie head coach Joe Judge, who also supervises Garrett, the long-time Dallas head coach who serves as Judge’s offensive coordinator.

According to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, a change away from Garrett is a “very real possibility” in 2021. In the case of Colombo, he was dismissed amid inaccurate rumors of a physical conflict with Judge, who according to NFL Network’s Michael Silver supervises staffers who have grown weary of his personality and “alarming aura of haughtiness.”

Garrett is in charge of a Giants offense that ranks 30th in the league in points per game. Colombo’s young offensive has also struggled, which motivated Judge’s decision to bring in an additional O-line coach in Dave Dave DeGuglielmo. Colombo objected to that move, leading to an argument with Judge that led to Colombo’s firing - reportedly via a message the head coach delivered not himself, but through team security.

The Giants, amid all this turmoil, remain in position to win the NFC East despite a record of 3-7 - the same win total owned by coach Mike McCarthy’s Cowboys and the rest of the NFC East.