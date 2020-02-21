Is Cowboys' Kellen Moore The Second-Best Offensive Coordinator in the NFL?

FRISCO - The Jones family thinks it has somebody special in young offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. New head coach Mike McCarthy agrees, not only making him the rare incumbent from Jason Garrett's staff, but also anointing him as the 2020 play-caller.

And those "outside'' The Star apparently agree with those inside The Star per a survey of fans via the 2019 Football Outsiders Awards.

This is not exactly "scientific''; it's a survey of fans, and if a lot of Dallas Cowboys fans vote ... and if a lot of those who vote either think Moore is great or ... want him to be ... maybe that stuffs the ballot box.

But in the category of "Coordinator of the Year,'' Moore finished behind only Greg Roman of the Baltimore Ravens, who finished No. 1 in the category. All Roman did was supervise the MVP season of young QB Lamar Jackson. What did Moore do?

And the other four guys who finished ahead of Moore? Robert Saleh of the San Francisco 49ers and Keith Butler of the Pittsburgh Steelers, both defensive guys. That's lofty stuff ... But the Cowboys are certainly on this same page.

“We’re a 2020 Dallas Cowboys offense,” Moore told us recently inside The Star in Frisco. “It’s molded and put together in so many ways. You learn from everyone you’re around ... Take advantage of all the difference coaches who are on staff and take advantage of that.

"I don’t know what the title is, but it’s our new offense ... "We'll start there and see where it takes us,'' Moore said. "That's the fun part. (McCarthy and I) kind of see the game a lot the same way.''

So Kellen Moore, who turns 32 in July, has almost as much support as he has promise. Now all he has to do is help transform some of 2019's successful offensive numbers into 2020 successes in the form of victories.