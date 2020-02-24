Cowboys SI
Is Cowboys QB Dak Already Protected Enough? Meet The O-Linemen at Combine

Mike Fisher

"Keep our strength strong.'' It's a Jerryism that applies to the Dallas Cowboys' philosophy in the offensive line, a group that is as star-studded as a bunch of "nameless, faceless'' blockers can be.

As we prep for the NFL Draft by first checking in on this week's Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, O-line certainly isn't a glaring Dallas Cowboys need. Indeed, this group as presently constructed is all about Pro Bowls and all about helping Ezekiel Elliott to rushing titles and all about cutting the number of times QB Dak Prescott is sacked in half - something this unit literally did in an upgrade in performance from 2018 to 019.

But the invaluable Bill Huber of SI.com/Maven helps us walk through each position grouping, the "studs'' among the 25 combine participants at offensive tackle and the possibilities at guard among the 17 candidates and the 10 centers who "lead the way'' as we search for Cowboys fits in an area where as owner Jerry Jones likes to say, Dallas "likes to keep our strength strong.''

Introducing the 25 Offensive Tackles

Part 1: Becton, D-III stud Bartch and Charles

Part 2: Jones and plenty of NFL DNA

Part 3: The Big Three of Thomas, Wills and Wirfs

Introducing the 17 Guards

Part 1: Bredeson, Hunt, Jackson and Lewis

Part 2: Stenberg, Simpson and Throckmorton

Introducing the 10 Centers

Big Ten’s Biadasz, Ruiz Lead Way

