Is Dak the Cowboys 'Franchise QB'? 'Definitely,' Says Coach McCarthy

Mike Fisher

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy took his turn at the NFL Scouting Combine podium in Indianapolis on Wednesday to address, among other things, his thoughts on the status of free agent quarterback Dak Prescott. And while the new boss acknowledged the realities of the business of contract negotiations and the salary cap, his thoughts were made clear.

McCarthy was asked if Dak Prescott is this team's franchise quarterback.

"Definitely,'' he said. "It's exactly where we want to be with Dak. I think what he's done to this point speaks for itself. Dak is in a business situation right now. I've gone through this as a head coach with a number of my players in the past and, like anything, I think it's just time to be patient and let the business people work out the business matter."

That's really where we are as an organization and that's where Dak is in his personal (pursuit) to get a contract done.''

The Cowboys and Prescott (via CAA) have and will again try to work toward a contract that will make him the highest-paid player in franchise history.

Prescott last year threw for 4,902 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions on a 65.1-percent completion rate. He is more than just a centerpiece of the offense; he's also a centerpiece of the locker room, and while the franchise tag remains in play, so does Prescott's option of withholding his services as a coming free agent

How does the coach prioritize the QB position and the importance of defense and the rest?

"Defense gets teams to the Super Bowl,'' McCarthy said, "quarterbacks win Super Bowls.''

