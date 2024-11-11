Is Micah Parsons' podcast a distraction?
The Dallas Cowboys have once again been the talk of the NFL, and recently, star edge rusher Micah Parsons has been at the center of the conversation.
Following the Cowboys' most recent embarrassing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Parsons gave a response regarding the team's situation under Mike McCarthy that was widely misinterpreted.
MORE: Micah Parsons harsh words hint Mike McCarthy has lost the locker room
This incident serves as another reminder that the NFL media will seize any opportunity to discuss the Cowboys, whether the news is positive or negative.
Does Micah Parsons need to stop the distractions caused by certain podcasts and his media comments?
The short answer is no. However, Parsons should be mindful of how the media can portray his words as star player during post-game interviews and on his podcast. No one should want Parsons to stop being himself, as his personality has played a key role in his success as a football player.
But it's when or if his comments begin to negatively impact the locker room, then that's when he should reconsider the influence of his podcast.
