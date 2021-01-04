Is Mike Nolan Fired Yet? Cowboys' 3 Choices

Is Mike Nolan Fired Yet? Three Dallas Cowboys Choices As They Take The Temperature Of The Defensive Coordinator's Hot Seat

FRISCO - Should Mike Nolan be judged on his 16-game body of work, which included an ill-fated offseason plan and a 6-10 record? Or on the December three-game win streak, during which his defense produced 10 takeaways?

Or on Sunday's 23-19 playoff-dream-killing loss at the New York Giants?

Head coach Mike McCarthy knows what he wants. But he can't say he's going to get it.

“Well, I think that all those things, myself included, those evaluations will all start next week,” McCarthy responded after the Dallas Cowboys loss, essentially dodging the question. “We will sit down with every player and have exit interviews, every coach and have exit interviews.''

And why is Mike McCarthy dodging the question about his pal Nolan's job security?

Because Mike McCarthy isn't in charge of deciding.

Nolan is more than a McCarthy pal; he's a capable coach with a long history of competence. But he demonstrated little of that in his first year in Dallas. The attempt to install a new defense last summer was an exercise in arrogance and ignorance. The fact that it may have eventually taken hold doesn't erase that, nor does it erase the number of games that featured blown assignments and dubious effort.

By the numbers and otherwise, this group will go down as one of the worst defensive units in franchise history. And when McCarthy preaches "accountability'' ... well, the Jones family realizes that - in addition to peering into their own mirror - Nolan figures to be high on the list of those being held accountable.

The Joneses aren't getting fired. Nor is McCarthy. That leaves the coach to plead his case for Nolan, which is why he stressed after the crushing loss that he was pleased with the final month's progress of the defense.

But is one month of decent football the standard?

McCarthy did not say conclusively whether Nolan would return next season ... because he cannot say that conclusively. A year ago, the Joneses allowed McCarthy to make his staff hires unilaterally.

That will not happen this time. One of three things, we say, will:

1) McCarthy will urge the Joneses to retain Nolan, and will successful make the case that this COVID year was a bad fluke.

2) The Joneses will fire Nolan and maybe even make a clean sweep of the entire defensive staff, which sources inside the building tell CowboysSI.com is sorely lacking in true "teachers.''

3) McCarthy will forge a compromise of sorts, with Nolan booted but staffer George Edwards, a special assistant and former Vikings coordinator, elevated to the vacancy.

McCarthy tried to downplay the significance of his non-answers regarding Mike Nolan by saying, "Just so you know, I answer this question the same every year.” But that's not entirely true.

If a coach has earned job security, nobody has to "answer questions'' about it. Because if a coach has earned job security, nobody asks any questions about it.