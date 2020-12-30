Is QB Andy Dalton's Future With Cowboys? Or With Washington?

Is QB Andy Dalton's Future With the Dallas Cowboys? Or With The Washington Football Team?

FRISCO – Where is Andy Dalton going? Where is Kellen Moore going? And are the Dallas Cowboys healthy enough to be going to the NFL Playoffs?

The Cowboys are relatively healthy of body as they get ready for Week 17 at the Giants and an NFL Playoffs chance ...

How about their psyche? Is Andy Dalton playing for an NFL future outside of Dallas? How about offensive coordinator Kellen Moore?

The Washington Football Team has parted ways with the 2019 15th-overall pick Dwayne Haskins, which leaves a hole in not only the offensive roster, but also the team’s future.

The Cowboys, if they win at noon Sunday, will be watching WFT vs. Philly on Sunday night, hoping for a WFT collapse - and a Dallas playoff berth.

And then will come another year. Dak Prescott in Dallas. And Andy Dalton in ... Washington?

His signing with Dallas as a backup was presumed to be kind of a “tryout” for other teams in 2021 should he ever get the chance to play behind Prescott. And here it is: Dalton auditioning on a day when the Cowboys will be relying on him ... and Washington will be watching, and waiting ... and maybe seeing him as a "better bus driver'' than Alex Smith in 2021.

Other teams will need a quarterback in 2021, but how many have a legitimate chance of winning their division with a quality starting quarterback? We think it's worth discussing the idea that such a setup is going to matter to Dalton, and that it’s going to matter to Washington Football Team.

We are talking about it ... and on Sunday, the football world will be watching it.