Is Rico Dowdle the Cowboys best UDFA since Tony Romo?
The Dallas Cowboys have a storied history of finding talent in the late rounds and the undrafted free agent (UDFA) market. They've signed two UDFAs who have gone on to have Hall of Fame careers: Cliff Harris and Drew Pearson.
In more recent history, they've signed players like Miles Austin, Dan Bailey, and Tony Romo, all of whom have made at least one Pro Bowl. This season, the Cowboys have seen another breakout player from the UDFA pool in Rico Dowdle.
In 13 games this season, Rico Dowdle has amassed 177 carries for 880 yards and a rushing touchdown, along with 33 catches for 205 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.
This impressive performance raises the question: Aside from Tony Romo, is Dowdle the best UDFA the Cowboys have had in recent memory?
The short answer is no, Rico Dowdle hasn't contributed long enough to be considered the best Cowboys UDFA since Tony Romo. Miles Austin reached two Pro Bowls and was a great contributor for four seasons, while Dan Bailey was the most accurate kicker in NFL history during his first six seasons as a Cowboy.
Dowdle certainly has the chance and the talent to be viewed as a better Cowboys UDFA than both Austin and Bailey, but ultimately, it will come down to whether the Cowboys re-sign him in the offseason and keep him as a starter in the long term.
