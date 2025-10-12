Cowboys Country

Is Tyler Smith playing today? Dallas Cowboys All-Pro gets great news vs Panthers

Dallas Cowboys All-Pro offensive lineman Tyler Smith has been dealing with an injury and was questionable for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Smith blocks against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys will be taking the field at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday afternoon for a meeting with the Carolina Panthers in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season.

Dallas has been dealing with several key injuries throughout the first quarter of the season, but on Sunday afternoon, they received some good news.

All-Pro offensive lineman Tyler Smith, who has been dealing with a knee injury, went through pre-game warmups and was given the green light to go for today's game.

Smith has missed multiple practices and last week's game as a result of his injury.

Dallas will still be without starting center Cooper Beebe, who is dealing with a foot injury, but Smith's return is a positive sign.

Despite the losses in the trenches, the Cowboys' offensive line has been holding its own, so hopefully the team will not take a step backward with its key reinforcements on the way.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Panthers is set for 1:00 p.m. ET.

