Is Tyler Smith playing today? Dallas Cowboys All-Pro gets great news vs Panthers
The Dallas Cowboys will be taking the field at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday afternoon for a meeting with the Carolina Panthers in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season.
Dallas has been dealing with several key injuries throughout the first quarter of the season, but on Sunday afternoon, they received some good news.
All-Pro offensive lineman Tyler Smith, who has been dealing with a knee injury, went through pre-game warmups and was given the green light to go for today's game.
MORE: Cowboys vs Panthers announcer pairing & referee assignment for Week 6
Smith has missed multiple practices and last week's game as a result of his injury.
Dallas will still be without starting center Cooper Beebe, who is dealing with a foot injury, but Smith's return is a positive sign.
Despite the losses in the trenches, the Cowboys' offensive line has been holding its own, so hopefully the team will not take a step backward with its key reinforcements on the way.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Panthers is set for 1:00 p.m. ET.
