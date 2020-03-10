It’s Cowboys vs. Steelers in Aug. 6 Hall of Fame Game in Canton

The 2020 Hall of Fame will feature a Dallas Cowboys flavor - on the stage and on the field.

The Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers will kick off off the preseason on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. CT in Canton, Ohio.

The NFL generally selects the participating teams based on the buzz surrounding that year’s inductees. And this season’s Hall of Fame newcomers certainly have a Dallas and Pittsburgh flavor.

Representing the Cowboys are former coach Jimmy Johnson and safety Cliff Harris. Representing the Steelers are finer coach Bill Cowher and defensive backs Donnie Shell and Troy Polamalu.

Dallas last played in the game in 2017 in conjunction with owner Jerry Jones’ induction. That created a long summer for the Cowboys featuring lots of travel - from Dallas to Oxnard to Canton and back - but the logistical challenges aside, it all sets up age in to be a memorable experience for Cowboys Nation.