It’s Cowboys vs. Steelers in Aug. 6 Hall of Fame Game in Canton

Mike Fisher

The 2020 Hall of Fame will feature a Dallas Cowboys flavor - on the stage and on the field.

The Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers will kick off off the preseason on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. CT in Canton, Ohio.

The NFL generally selects the participating teams based on the buzz surrounding that year’s inductees. And this season’s Hall of Fame newcomers certainly have a Dallas and Pittsburgh flavor.

Representing the Cowboys are former coach Jimmy Johnson and safety Cliff Harris. Representing the Steelers are finer coach Bill Cowher and defensive backs Donnie Shell and Troy Polamalu.

Dallas last played in the game in 2017 in conjunction with owner Jerry Jones’ induction. That created a long summer for the Cowboys featuring lots of travel - from Dallas to Oxnard to Canton and back - but the logistical challenges aside, it all sets up age in to be a memorable experience for Cowboys Nation.

Cowboys NFL Mock Draft Roundup: The Experts on 17 (Plus A Round 1 Trade)

'Tis NFL Mock Draft Season And The Best Media Experts In The Country Have Dallas Cowboys Projections at No. 17 - Including A First-Round Trade

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Latest Offer To Dak Prescott Exceeds Reported '$33 Million and $105 Million' Proposal

The Truth About That '$33M and $105M' Dallas Cowboys Offer To QB Dak Prescott? The Devil is Always In The Details - But The Details Show an Increased Offer

Mike Fisher

bcarl1972

Will NFL Need To Follow Other Leagues' Lead with Coronavirus Precautions?

The Coronavirus' Impact on the Sports World is Undeniable. The NBA and three Other Major Sports Are Doing Something About it. The NFL May Have To As Well

BriAmaranthus

Video Exclusive: Michael Irvin's '5 Eyes' See Why the Cowboys Need Amari Cooper

Dallas Cowboys Icon Michael Irvin Has Seen This Offense Without, and With, Amari Cooper. Irvin's 'Five Eyes' Tell The Story Of What Must Happen Next

Mike Fisher

Another NFC East Team 'In The Mix' for Cowboys FA Byron Jones

The Dallas Cowboys Are Prepared To Lose CB Byron Jones - And The Bidding War May Keep Him In the NFC East

Mike Fisher

Dak's 'Housewarming Gift': Cowboys QB Welcomes XFL to 'Our Town'

Take Is As A Subtle Sign: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott's Housewarming Gift Welcomes The XFL to 'Our Town'

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Chess: Scoop On New Offer To Dak, and an Idea on Amari To Keep Both

The NFL Tag Deadline Approaches, Meaning It's time for the Dallas Cowboys to Play Contractual Chess: Having Made A New Offer to Dak, They Should Overpay Him (or Amari) In Order To Keep Both

Mike Fisher

Cowboys 1st & 10: Bye, Byron And Hello, Franchise Tag

In this edition of First and 10, I dissect the tea leaves our Mike Fisher has gathered regarding the future of Byron Jones, plus my latest NFL Mock Draft and more Dallas Cowboys news from the week

Matthew Postins

LISTEN: Cowboys Catches: Amari Cooper and Dez Bryant On Why They'd Like to Play Together

Receivers Amari Cooper and Dez Bryant Explain Why They'd Like to Play Together - With The Dallas Cowboys

Mike Fisher

Willie R$$

Exclusive: What G Ron Leary Says About Possible Return To Cowboys

Are the Dallas Cowboys full-up in the O-Line? Or Could An Old Friend Like Ron Leary Help Via NFL Free Agency? Leary Himself Shares His Thoughts

Mike Fisher