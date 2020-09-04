SI.com
‘It’s Go Time!’ NFL Reinstates Dallas Cowboys DE Randy Gregory

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - On Friday morning, Dallas Cowboys owner said news on the possible reinstatement from NFL suspension of defensive end Randy Gregory was “evolving and positive.”

On Friday evening. It evolved. And it’s positive.

Gregory has been granted conditional reinstatement by the NFL.

“Today is a day of celebration and thanks,” Gregory wrote on social media.

Gregory will be permitted inside the Cowboys’ facility starting Monday for the purpose of going through COVID-19 testing. Once clear, he will be able to participate in meetings and get re-acclimated with the team. He has not yet been cleared to practice or play.

Per the NFL’s official statement: “Gregory may report to the team on Monday, September 7 for testing and may participate in conditioning activities, individual workouts and meetings. He may begin practicing with the team the week of October 5. He will be eligible to participate in games following the team’s Week 6 game on October 19.”

So there is still a suspension of sorts to be served. But this is a major step forward for Gregory, the 2015 second-round pick who has been suspended for 46 games and who has not played since 2018.

Sources tell CowboysSI.com that “glitches” in the NFL system created a delay this offseason. But now, soon, Gregory figures to Be back on the field for a Cowboys team that also features Demarcus Lawrence, Everson Griffin and Alden Smith upfront as Cowboys’ pass rushers with credentials.

“It’s go time,” wrote Gregory. “I am in a good place.” 

