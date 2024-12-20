Jahmyr Gibbs 'disses' Dallas Cowboys organization in interview
The Dallas Cowboys are having a season to forget with a 6-8 record and a roster plagued by injuries.
To make matters even worse, star second-year running back Jahmyr Gibbs recently appeared on the Up & Adams show with Kay Adams, where he mentioned that he did not want to go to a team with cold weather and that the Cowboys were likely to draft him if he was available at No. 24 in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The news about Jahmyr Gibbs possibly becoming a Cowboy in 2023 was first revealed when Gibbs appeared on Richard Sherman's podcast roughly a month ago.
The Cowboys are often high on most draft prospects' wish lists of possible destinations, largely due to being their hometown team, the Cowboys' rich history, or the significance of being a Dallas Cowboy.
For Jahmyr Gibbs, it's the opposite. After mentioning the Cowboys' interest, Gibbs continued by saying, "Imagine if I was a Cowboy right now? I'd be so sick."
Cowboys fans should take this information with a grain of salt. The Cowboys had little chance of drafting Jahmyr Gibbs, considering he was selected 14 spots ahead of their 26th pick in the draft.
Looking ahead to the 2025 draft, Dallas will have a strong pool of talented running backs to choose from and plenty of draft picks to find their star running back -- if they decide Rico Dowdle can't carry the load for a full season.
