Jake Ferguson injury update: Cowboys star TE gives fans great news
Dallas Cowboys fans suffered a scare in the season opener when star tight end Jake Ferguson went down with a knee injury and was forced to exit the game.
There was some concern that Ferguson could miss extended time, but news has been getting better and better by the day.
On Friday, the Cowboys and their fans received great news as he returned to practice as a full participant following the mild MCL sprain.
Ferguson attempted to return in Week 2 and was on the field testing out his injured knee before the team's blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints, but ultimately, he was sidelined for at least one more week.
Now, he has the green light.
Ferguson's return will provide a huge, much-needed boost to the offense.
Last season, Ferguson had a breakout year with 71 catches for 761 yards and five touchdowns, earning a Pro Bowl nod.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Ravens on Sunday, September 22, is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.
