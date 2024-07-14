Jake Ferguson snubbed from execs, coaches, scouts top 10 tight end list
ESPN recently conducted a survey involving NFL executives, coaches, and scouts to identify the top 10 tight ends in the league. Surprisingly, Jake Ferguson, who had a breakout season in his second year, was left off the list.
This comes as a shock to all Cowboys fans, who expected to see their Pro Bowl tight end, Jake Ferguson, included in the rankings. In 2023, Ferguson finished eighth among NFL tight ends in receiving yards with 761 and tied for tenth in touchdowns with five. Ferguson was also the only standout performer in the Cowboys' playoff loss, recording 10 catches, 93 yards, and three touchdowns.
Executives, Coaches, and Scouts Top 10 Tight Ends
10. Dalton Schultz
9. Evan Engram
8. Dalton Kincaid
7. Dallas Goedert
6. David Njoku
5. T.J. Hockenson
4. Sam Laporta
3. Mark Andrews
2. George Kittle
1. Travis Kelce
It is hard to dispute the top five, but based on Ferguson's performance last season it wouldn't have been a shock to see him land as high as number six.
His absence from the list likely stems from the extensive experience of the other tight ends. Except for Laporta and Kincaid, every tight end on the list has been in the league for at least five seasons.
This is just adding fuel to the fire for Jake Ferguson who is already working to take his game to the next level in 2024. If and when Ferguson continues to improve in 2024, Cowboys fans should be confident in seeing him earn a spot on the list next season.