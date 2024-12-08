Jake Ferguson wearing custom patriotic cleats for Week 14 vs. Bengals
The Dallas Cowboys wrap up Week 14 of the 2024-25 NFL regular season on Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals, and they will have a key part of the offensive attack back on the field.
After missing the last two games due to a concussion, Cowboys star tight end Jake Ferguson is set to return to action on Monday night.
For the game, Ferguson will lace up some special custom cleats for the big game.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys vs. Bengals Week 14 injury report: Trevon Diggs uncertain
Ferguson will be wearing patriotic cleats to support the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Foundation.
The foundation raises awareness for Team USA athletes and their hard work and dedication to their crafts that allows them to represent their countries on the world's biggest stage.
American cleats for America's Team.
Having Ferguson back on the field will provided a much-needed boost to the team's offense and allow them to open up the passing game now that another reliable receiver will be on the field alongside CeeDee Lamb.
This season, Ferguson has 43 catches for 369 yards and no touchdowns. Hopefully now that he is getting back to 100 percent he will be able to find some rhythm, because Cooper Rush could use any help he can get.
The Cowboys and Bengals face off on Monday, December 9, at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will also stream on Disney+ with a special Simpsons broadcast.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys vs. Bengals: 3 keys to victory for NFL Week 14 MNF
Dallas Cowboys make surprising trade in 3-round NFL mock draft
4 great players not named Ashton Jeanty Cowboys could target in 2025 NFL Draft
Where would the Cowboys pick in the NFL Draft after Week 13?