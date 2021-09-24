Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Puts Hurts on ‘Hit List’

The Cowboys play the Eagles in the 2021 home opener at AT&T Stadium on Monday night. – The Cowboys Daily Blitz Podcast

It’ll be Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s first game back at AT&T Stadium since the gruesome ankle injury last October against the Giants, and it’ll be Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ second chance to beat the Cowboys in his home state.

And maybe it’ll be Micah Parsons playing “The Terminator” on Hurts.

“Every quarterback (on the schedule) is on the ‘hit list,” said the rookie Parsons, who recorded his first NFL sack in Week 2 in a win over the Chargers. “I want all of them. (Justin) Herbert was just the guy I had that week. But Hurts, he’s on the hit list now too.

“You got to look at it like you’re trying to be the Terminator out there.”

It’s a matchup of 1-1 teams according to the standings, but maybe two teams headed in different directions. The Cowboys are coming off a last-minute win over the Los Angeles Chargers, while the Eagles are coming off an embarrassing loss to the San Fransisco 49ers.

The Eagles have shown a ‘Jeckyl & Hyde’ tendency through two games, while the Cowboys have played strong, physical football.

Both teams are dealing with injury issues as the Eagles are without defensive end Brandon Graham after a ruptured Achilles tendon, while right guard Brandon Brooks was placed on injured reserve with a chest muscle strain.

The Cowboys have lost defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who will most likely miss games until November with a broken foot, as well as defensive tackle Carlos Watkins with a knee, and defensive end Dorance Armstrong to a high ankle sprain. The Cowboys, however, get back a big part of that defensive line in Randy Gregory, who has been cleared from the COVID-19 list.

Look for this one to come down to Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons vs Hurts, as the Eagles will most likely try and pound the ball and establish the run game early, rather than depend on Hurts’ arm to win the game. Prediction? Let’s discuss!

