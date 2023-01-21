Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys NFL News, Rumors and Transaction Tracker, on the roster-building effort and more ...

JAN 21 DUNGY DECISION Former NFL head coach Tony Dungy made headlines this week when he decided to respond to a statement from Rep. Sandra Feist that argued menstrual products should be available in all school bathrooms, the politician noting, "There are a lot of schools that are moving towards gender-neutral bathrooms.''

Dungy, who has been outspoken about LGBTQ movements in the past, responded.

"That’s nothing," Dungy wrote on Twitter, sarcastically spreading a debunked myth. "Some school districts are putting litter boxes in the school bathrooms for the students who identify as cats. Very important to address every student’s needs."

Despite the controversial nature of his comment - which he obviously concedes to as he's deleted the tweet - a report from Sports Illustrated says Dungy will be on air today for NBC's coverage of the NFL playoffs.

JAN 19 PETERS OUT The Dallas Cowboys continue to feel good about the Sunday availability of safety Jayron Kearse, but entering the Thursday workout here at The Star, tackle Jason Peters will once again not practice.

Kearse (knee) should be fine for this workout (maybe he'll come away as "limited'' and for Sunday's playoff game at San Francisco. But Peters exited the win over Tampa on Monday due to a hip issue, and the smart bet is that Dallas will use the offensive line alignment that finished that game going forward ...

So the 40-year-old Peters will sit, with rookie Tyler Smith kicking out to left tackle and Connor McGovern getting the start at left guard.

JAN 16 LAMAR JACKSON TRADE? The expiring contract of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is an issue ... and the complication is exacerbated the knee injury that has seen him miss the last six games ... including the 24-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

With the offseason underway, the Ravens are looking for answers on what to do with their franchise quarterback. The rumor mill on Twitter suggests that the Ravens will likely franchise tag Jackson and then trade him.

Are the Atlanta Falcons "at the front of the line?

Read more here ...

JAN 15 STILL ALIVE! The New York Giants are on to the Divisional Round after beating the Minnesota Vikings 31-24 Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. ... and so - scheduling involved, of course - three NFC East teams are still alive.

With the result in Minny, the Giants now face the Philadelphia Eagles next week in the Divisional Round.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys are set to play Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to land the fourth and final spot in the next round. ... and the winner of the MNF game will advance with a meeting with the Niners next week.

JAN 14 NFL WILD CARD SATURDAY And that, Dallas Cowboys, is a tough act to follow!

The beginning of the NFL playoffs kicked off on Saturday with a pair of comeback outcomes.

After the San Francisco 49ers came back from trailing at halftime to win by three scores (41-23 over Seattle), the Jacksonville Jaguars managed a 27-point comeback (third-largest in NFL history) to beat the Los Angeles Chargers at home.

The lopsided start in the first half came thanks to five Jaguars turnovers … including four Trevor Lawrence interceptions. But … the Chargers found a way to blow their four-touchdown lead to lose 31–30 in Jacksonville.

Lawrence rebounded by throwing three second-half touchdown passes to pace the comeback for Jacksonville.

Look familiar? Yes, this is the same Jags bunch that trailed Dallas by 17 points late in the regular season before storming back for a 40-34 OT win.

And of course the 49ers are the same bunch that beat Dallas last year in the first round of the playoffs.

The 49ers will host the highest-remaining NFC playoff team, while the Jaguars await their opponent based off of Sunday’s results. And the Cowboys play on Monday night, surely hoping for a win at Tampa Bay that isn't quite so dramatic.

JAN 14 COWBOYS LEAD NFL "America's Team'' has done it again.

According to a Sunday Night Football report, the Dallas Cowboys dominated the NFL in terms of total home attendance with 841,192 total fans through nine games at AT&T Stadium this year.

Next highest total was the New York Giants with 688,266.

Obviously there are numerous factors in play here: Fan loyalty and passion ... a winning team (12-5 overall and 8-1 at home) ... the NFL's third-largest stadium (behind only MetLife Stadium and Lambeau Field) - but a stadium that is itself a drawing card, even for fans of the other team.

But No. 1 is No. 1. ... with Cowboys Nation hoping that all the feel-good travels to Tampa Bay for the Monday night playoff opener.

JAN 8: COWBOYS PLAYOFF FAVORITES The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who started their run to a division title with a Week 1 win at Dallas, now host the rematch in Wild Card Weekend ... with the Cowboys opening as a 3-point favorite.

The Buccaneers clinched the NFC South a week ago, and the events of Week 18 - featuring Dallas' awful 26-6 loss at Washington locks the 12-5 Cowboys into the fifth seed as the top Wild Card team.

Times and dates for the first round of the playoffs will be announced late Sunday, but the Bucs will be hosting Dallas at Raymond James Stadium next weekend.

And yes, CowboysSI.com will be there!

Said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones about the loss at Washington and the coming anticipation: “We get to suck on that all week. If that doesn’t make you get ready to play in six or seven days, nothing else will.”

JAN 8 HURTS VS. WEBB Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will start Sunday's regular-season finale against the New York Giants; no surprise there, as sore shoulder or not, the Eagles need to win to hold off the surging Cowboys.

And the Giants? It seems somebody explained something to fire-ball first-year head coach Brian Daboll, who'd previously talked about "playing to win'' even though the Giants (like Philly and Dallas) are playoff-bound but have no reason to risk injury here.

So ... New York will give the job to practice-squad quarterback Davis Webb.

The Eagles are 13-3 but have lost two straight and need to win or tie against the Giants to clinch the top seed in the NFC and a first-round bye. In the unlikely event the Eagles lose, the 12-4 Cowboys can jump up with a win at Washington today. they could also get the top seed if the Cowboys (12-4) lose to the Commanders and the 49ers (12-4) lose to the Cardinals.

Webb, who was a third-round draft pick of the Giants in 2017 but has never attempted a pass in a regular-season NFL game.

JAN 6 JERRY ON LEAGUE VOTE ON AFC TITLE GAME The NFL owners have voted to approve the proposed changes to the AFC playoffs, which are highlighted by the possibility of a neutral-site AFC Championship game, per reports from NFL Network Friday. ...

As Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones predicted would happen a bit earlier in the day.

"We’re going to vote to make accommodation for our circumstances because of the concern and what we needed to adjust because of Damar Hamlin’s injuries and that will be done and should be finished by noon,'' Jones said on 105.3 The Fan.

Jones explained his view on how the league must balance the importance of home-field advantage with the circumstances involving fallen Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

"This is a critical time,'' Jones said. "Home-field advantages that are earned by how your team has played over the year, these are all very valuable things - that have no use ... right now. (They should not be) considered (and not) be confused (in compared to) sensitivity with the injuries of Hamlin at all.”

The altered AFC playoff plan comes in the wake of Hamlin suffering from cardiac arrest in the first quarter of Monday's matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, which resulted in the cancellation of the game.

Full details on the new playoff and AFC title game plan can be read here.

JAN 4 'NO CLUB' Cowboys "Lion-backer'' Micah Parsons has a nasty cut on his hand, as first reported by CowboysSI.som, and the laceration - along with what we know was quite a bit of swelling - caused him to have to play in last week's win vs. the Titans with a wrap so massive that we all took to labeling it a "club.''

The Wednesday injury report is out now, and Micah isn't on it ... And he doesn’t expect the injury to limit him Sunday in Week 18 at the Commanders.

“We’re going to be full go,'' Parsons said. "No club.''

JAN 4 WASHINGTON COMMANDER BENCH WENTZ One week after quarterback Carson Wentz replaced Taylor Heinicke as the team's starter, it's being reported Washington is reversing course.

While Heinicke is expected to be the starter, the same report says rookie Sam Howell will also get playing time, making his NFL debut in the final week of the regular season.

As of now, the team has yet to confirm. .. and alas, the report isn't quite right.

Carson Wentz is getting benched (again) ... even as coach Ron Rivera is saying he has "no regrets'' about the fateful decision to start Wentz in last week's playoff-hopes-killing loss to the Browns.

UPDATE: Howell is getting first-team reps right now in Washington's workout ...

And Howell will be the Sunday starter.

The 7-8-1 Commanders are probably wise to begin the experiment with the rookie Howell, as there is little else to be accomplished here against 12-4 Dallas, which is playoff-bound and still trying to win the NFC East.