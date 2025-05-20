Cowboys Country

Cowboy Roundup: Jaydon Blue's role, Wide Receiver depth chart

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Tuesday, May 20.

Josh Sanchez

Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue scores a touchdown against the Clemson Tigers.
Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue scores a touchdown against the Clemson Tigers. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Happy Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We're going through another week and waiting to see whether the Cowboys are done making any other moves before OTAs and mandatory minicamp start out.

While we wait to see what is next, let's check out some of the headlines making waves online and around social media.

Jaydon Blue's role

The Cowboys running back situation remains in the air, but Blogging the Boys takes a look at what Jaydon Blue could bring to the backfield in his rookie season.

Wide Receiver depth chart

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb with the ball as Carolina Panthers safety Jordan Fuller defends.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb with the ball as Carolina Panthers safety Jordan Fuller defends. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Cowboys made some noticeable moves this offseason at wide receiver, and The Cowboys Wire takes a look at who will be lining up on the outside of the offense. Let's hope for the best.

Cowboys Quick Hits

Cowboys select game-changing defensive lineman in 2026 NFL mock draft... Dallas Cowboys free agent signing named ‘best-kept secret’ in 2025... Cowboys superstar offensive lineman named to top 25 players under 25... Cowboys make NFL history with one of league's toughest schedules... Cowboys’ Cooper Beebe gets emotionally charged birthday message... Two surprising Dak Prescott stats shows he is among NFL elite... Cowboys' Micah Parsons playfully roasts new BFFs CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News