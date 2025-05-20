Cowboy Roundup: Jaydon Blue's role, Wide Receiver depth chart
Happy Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We're going through another week and waiting to see whether the Cowboys are done making any other moves before OTAs and mandatory minicamp start out.
While we wait to see what is next, let's check out some of the headlines making waves online and around social media.
Jaydon Blue's role
The Cowboys running back situation remains in the air, but Blogging the Boys takes a look at what Jaydon Blue could bring to the backfield in his rookie season.
Wide Receiver depth chart
The Cowboys made some noticeable moves this offseason at wide receiver, and The Cowboys Wire takes a look at who will be lining up on the outside of the offense. Let's hope for the best.
Cowboys Quick Hits
