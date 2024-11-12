Jerry Jones acknowledges latest Dallas Cowboys self-inflicted error
Defying recent sun-related setbacks, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones remains steadfast in his decision to keep AT&T Stadium curtainless.
The shining issue which has occurred many times recently came to the forefront during the Week 10 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, where the intense sunlight hindered wide receiver CeeDee Lamb's ability to catch a potential touchdown pass.
When asked about the possibility of installing curtains to mitigate the sun's impact during his weekly radio appearance on the Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan, Jones expressed his unwavering stance.
"Of all the things that we need to improve, that is way down the list of improvement," Jones expressed. "That stadium was built to feel like you're outdoors."
Jones emphasized the stadium's unique design, highlighting its status as the largest air-conditioned space in the world. He explained that the primary goal during construction was to create an open-air atmosphere:
"My biggest thought when we were building it was make it look like it was outdoors" Jones added.
While acknowledging that weather conditions can occasionally present challenges, Jones believes they contribute to the home-field advantage.
"Every venue has certain things that at certain ways and times can create an advantage," Jones said. "That really goes under the category of home field advantage. It should be an advantage to the home team. It has been advantage for us to know where the sun is. I don't want to change that."
Jones' comments underscore the Cowboys' commitment to maintaining the stadium's distinctive design, even if it means embracing the occasional weather-related challenge.
