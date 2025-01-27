Jerry Jones adamant on Schottenheimer being the HC to lead Cowboys to playoffs again
Last Friday night, when you were probably winding down with a garage beer and listening to Creed, the Dallas Cowboys announced they were hiring Brian Schottenheimer as the next head coach.
The announcement immediately turned the NFL world and the Cowboys fanbase upside down, as the news shocked many.
MORE: Cowboys inch closer and closer to naming new defensive coordinator
During Schottenheimer's opening press conference on Monday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continued to beat the drum that this is the perfect hire.
Jones told the media that hiring Schottenheimer is the best way for the franchise to get to the playoffs and win.
In 2024, the Cowboys missed the postseason for the first time since 2020, before the 2024 season. Former head coach Mike McCarthy took the team to three straight 12-5 seasons that culminated with postseason berths.
However, postseason failures have been a constant for the last 30 years with this franchise. The team has not appeared in the NFC Championship since the 1995 season, where they won a Super Bowl.
Schottenheimer is getting his first chance as a head coach in the NFL; however, it feels like the pressure is mounting to have that postseason success.
The pieces are there for the Cowboys to have a great 2025. But, having a first-year head coach could put a roadblock in the way of Jones' Super Bowl dreams. Schottenheimer has to understand the pressure that comes with this position.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys hire Brian Schottenheimer as head coach
Brian Schottenheimer hired: 3 good things, 2 bad things about it
Cowboys fans living in Groundhog Day-like nightmare following Schottenheimer hiring news
These former Cowboys will be playing in the AFC, NFC Championships
Cowboys legend Michael Irvin frustrated with direction of once proud franchise