Cowboys Country

Jerry Jones adamant on Schottenheimer being the HC to lead Cowboys to playoffs again

The Dallas Cowboys are starting a new era under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer. According to Jerry Jones, this hire is the right step toward playoff success.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones walks off the field after warmups prior to the game against the Washington Commanders. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones walks off the field after warmups prior to the game against the Washington Commanders. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

Last Friday night, when you were probably winding down with a garage beer and listening to Creed, the Dallas Cowboys announced they were hiring Brian Schottenheimer as the next head coach.

The announcement immediately turned the NFL world and the Cowboys fanbase upside down, as the news shocked many.

MORE: Cowboys inch closer and closer to naming new defensive coordinator

During Schottenheimer's opening press conference on Monday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continued to beat the drum that this is the perfect hire.

Jones told the media that hiring Schottenheimer is the best way for the franchise to get to the playoffs and win.

In 2024, the Cowboys missed the postseason for the first time since 2020, before the 2024 season. Former head coach Mike McCarthy took the team to three straight 12-5 seasons that culminated with postseason berths.

However, postseason failures have been a constant for the last 30 years with this franchise. The team has not appeared in the NFC Championship since the 1995 season, where they won a Super Bowl.

Brian Schottenheimer, Dak Prescot
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer watch a play in the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Schottenheimer is getting his first chance as a head coach in the NFL; however, it feels like the pressure is mounting to have that postseason success.

The pieces are there for the Cowboys to have a great 2025. But, having a first-year head coach could put a roadblock in the way of Jones' Super Bowl dreams. Schottenheimer has to understand the pressure that comes with this position.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Cowboys hire Brian Schottenheimer as head coach

Brian Schottenheimer hired: 3 good things, 2 bad things about it

Cowboys fans living in Groundhog Day-like nightmare following Schottenheimer hiring news

These former Cowboys will be playing in the AFC, NFC Championships

Cowboys legend Michael Irvin frustrated with direction of once proud franchise

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

“ Tyler majored in communications at the University of Kentucky and has previously been a contributor with Busted Coverage and FanSided.”

Home/News