Cowboys Country

Jerry Jones adamant on where Cowboys stand at NFL Trade Deadline

Cowboys owner wants to buy before the deadline and already has a deal in place.

Tyler Reed

Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys have not had the all-in season they were hoping for. At 3-5, they are now searching for any signs of life that may keep them in postseason contention. With the NFL Trade Deadline here, the team could make a splash that would save the season.

For owner Jerry Jones, the team is only worried about making a splash. In an interview with 105.3 The FAN, Jones was asked where the team currently stands as a buyer or seller at the deadline.

Here's what he had to say:

"We’re not selling. We will make that case. We’re buying and not selling."

MORE: NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Cowboys freefall continues

The term sell is probably a word that keeps Jones awake in his mansion every night. This man doesn't believe in selling, and that's obvious because as I was writing this, the Cowboys made a deal with the Carolina Panthers to bring wide receiver Jonathan Mingo to Dallas.

Most 3-5 teams are probably looking toward the future, but not the Cowboys. As I mentioned earlier, this is the all-in season. Jones will not let this season die without saying he is attempting to save it.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

NFC East power rankings ahead of Week 10 of 2024 NFL season

4 takeaways from Cowboys' dreadful loss to the Falcons

3 winners & 5 losers from Cowboys loss to Falcons in Week 9 

Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Falcons Week 9

Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons: Week 9 Player of the Game

Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published |Modified
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

“ Tyler majored in communications at the University of Kentucky and has previously been a contributor with Busted Coverage and FanSided.”

Home/News