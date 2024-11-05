Jerry Jones adamant on where Cowboys stand at NFL Trade Deadline
The Dallas Cowboys have not had the all-in season they were hoping for. At 3-5, they are now searching for any signs of life that may keep them in postseason contention. With the NFL Trade Deadline here, the team could make a splash that would save the season.
For owner Jerry Jones, the team is only worried about making a splash. In an interview with 105.3 The FAN, Jones was asked where the team currently stands as a buyer or seller at the deadline.
Here's what he had to say:
"We’re not selling. We will make that case. We’re buying and not selling."
The term sell is probably a word that keeps Jones awake in his mansion every night. This man doesn't believe in selling, and that's obvious because as I was writing this, the Cowboys made a deal with the Carolina Panthers to bring wide receiver Jonathan Mingo to Dallas.
Most 3-5 teams are probably looking toward the future, but not the Cowboys. As I mentioned earlier, this is the all-in season. Jones will not let this season die without saying he is attempting to save it.
