Jerry Jones already blaming Dak Prescott for 2025 offseason limitations
Jerry Jones made headlines on Tuesday when he started discussing eating squirrels and raccoons, which made it easy to gloss over his statements about the Dallas Cowboys upcoming offseason.
Jones, and his son Stephen Jones, are already gaslighting the fan base by claiming they have no cap space to make any moves. Of course, other teams have found a way to do this but Jones continues to act as if it's impossible. He even has someone to blame, which naturally isn't himself.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb's epic season will be most forgotten of his Cowboys career
Instead, Jones is blaming the team's quarterback, Dak Prescott. After being unable to get Prescott to take a "team-friendly" deal this offseason, Jones is now saying they're limited in their flexibility due to his deal.
“But you got a limit as to the availability of the cap (in the future) when you flip those switches. … You make your choices. It’s a different (cap) management when you got the higher-priced player at quarterback.” — Jones on restructuring contracts via Jon Machota of The Athletic
The funny thing is that teams such as the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, and Philadelphia Eagles have all been able to pay multiple players despite having a high-priced QB. The difference is they're truly focused on building a winner whereas Jones is content with being the most talked about team.
Blaming Prescott is a cop out for Jones, but as long as his team keeps raking in the cash, don't expect him to sing a different tune.
