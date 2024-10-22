Jerry Jones' Amari Cooper trade rationale is as puzzling as the move
Two seasons ago, the Dallas Cowboys made a surprising move by trading Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns.
Cooper, who was recently acquired by the Buffalo Bills, had been traded from the Cowboys to the Browns following the 2022 season for surprisingly little compensation, leaving many people puzzled.
Now, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has explained that the decision was heavily influenced by the need for financial flexibility.
During his weekly radio appearance on Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan, Jones, who was asked about his former receiver, revealed the Cowboys had the opportunity to acquire a higher draft pick in exchange for Cooper but opted to accept a fifth-round pick in order to save significant cap space.
"We went for the dollars," Jones stated. "When we traded Amari Cooper, we saved almost $20 million for our cap and the future. We took a lesser draft pick to get that savings."
Jones' comments came in response to the recent trade of Cooper from the Cleveland Browns to the Bills for a third-round pick. Cleveland, unlike Dallas, prioritized acquiring additional draft capital over financial relief.
"When he made this move the other day, Cleveland went for more draft pick and less savings," Jones explained. "It was very simple."
Jones and the Cowboys acquired Cooper midway through the 2018 season, a move that paid off as Cooper helped spark the Cowboys' offense and assisted Dallas in reaching the playoffs that season.
Cooper went on to make back-to-back Pro Bowl appearances in 2018 and 2019, posting two 1,000-yard seasons during his three-and-a-half-year stretch with the Cowboys.
The Cowboys' decision to trade Cooper was a controversial one at the time, as many fans and analysts questioned whether the team had undervalued the talented wide receiver.
However, Jones' comments suggest that the team's primary goal was to improve its long-term financial situation, rather than maximize short-term gains through the draft.
