Jerry Jones is back with his latest antics, once again involving strange foods.
Most Dallas Cowboys fans would be thrilled to receive Christmas presents from Jerry Jones, but they would likely pass on joining him for Christmas dinner.
The Cowboys owner and general manager recently made headlines with his love for squirrel brains and he is one again back with his latest hijinks in the world of strange foods.
According to Jon Machota, Jerry Jones took his explorations to new heights with calf fries (bull testicles) and turkey fries (turkey testicles).
MORE: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones suggests he prefers squirrel over raccoon when it comes to gamey meals
Jones reminisced, "I can remember politicians having big calf fry banquets during political times. I grew up around that. ... All of that stuff is pretty good."
Jones was then asked about an incident from several years ago when he served calf fries to media members without informing them of what they were eating. His response was classic: "Well, too much information has ruined a lot of good things in life."
These statements likely wouldn’t make the Dallas Cowboys bingo card of typical Jerry Jones comments to the media. But once again, they serve as a firm reminder that the Cowboys have one of the most eccentric and unapologetically authentic owners in the NFL.
