Jerry Jones' bad decision dooms Mike McCarthy press conference
The Dallas Cowboys' recent struggles have taken a comical turn, as the team seems to be grappling with an unexpected adversary: the sun.
Following their embarrassing 34-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the sun made another unwelcome appearance, this time at the Cowboys' world headquarters, The Star in Frisco.
As head coach Mike McCarthy prepared to address the media on Monday, a shield was strategically placed to block the sun's rays from his face.
This bizarre incident has only added to the growing frustration among Cowboys fans and media. After all, it's hard to take a team seriously when they're seemingly more concerned with the sun's position than their on-field performance.
Owner Jerry Jones, who has been dismissive of the sun's impact at AT&T stadium on the team's struggles, may want to reconsider his stance.
The sun has become the Cowboys' newest nemesis. All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is the latest victim, as a blinding glare caused him to miss a potential go ahead touchdown in the first half. Lamb's plea for stadium curtains highlights the team's growing frustration with the persistent issue.
As the Cowboys continue to flounder, it seems that even the simplest of distractions can derail their efforts.
