Jerry Jones confirms he is a huge Taylor Swift fan
Jerry Jones is a lot of things. He's owner and general manager of the Dallas Cowboys, and a professional side-stepper of questions.
Apparently, he's also a huge Swiftie.
During his appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Thursday morning, Jones was asked about the team's Thanksgiving Day game against the Kansas City Chiefs and whether he was prepared for Taylor Swift to pull up to AT&T Stadium.
MORE: Dak Prescott is oozing confidence despite disappointing start for Cowboys
According to Jerry, he's a big fan of Taylor Swift and has things ready to go.
“We would have an elaborate seat for her if she should attend the game. There’s nobody a bigger fan of Taylor Swift than I am," Jerry said, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic.
“I can’t get enough Taylor Swift.”
If only Jerry Jones would be as enthusiastic about contract talks.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys vs New York Jets, Week 5 betting odds & preview
3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Jets in Week 5
4 Cowboys players with most to prove entering Week 5 vs Jets
Cowboys' initial injury report for Week 5 includes 6 starters missing practice
Dallas Cowboys mock draft lands team 'giant & disruptive DT,' elite cover corner
PHOTOS: Meet Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie