Jerry Jones discusses Dak Prescott's contract situation

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are reportedly close to signing Dak Prescott to a new contract extension. Before that happens, Jones is taking every opportunity to soak in the publicity and step into the media spotlight surrounding Prescott's contract extension.
In Jerry Jones' recent media stunt, he joined the Stephen A. Smith show giving his honest answer to why the Cowboy's negotiations have prolonged and are tricky to negotiate.
Jerry Jones stated "we have the challenge of not only recouping what we have spent on him over the last four years, we’ve gotta add that to what we’re gonna be paying him for the future."
Jones is referencing the money still owed to Dak Prescott from the multiple contract restructures that Prescott agreed to, allowing other Cowboys to get paid. Seriously, how can you hate this guy?
Prescott is still owed roughly $50 million, a major factor in the Cowboys' thought process as they work to retain him. His "team-friendly" deal will likely still break records, not because Prescott is selfish, but because he's already owed $50 million!
