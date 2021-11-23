Jerry Criticizes Amari: 'This Popped Us'

Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    Jerry Jones Criticizes Cowboys WR Amari Cooper for COVID Decision

    “This is a classic case of how it can impact a team … You cannot win anything individually.“This popped (hurt) us. This did pop us.” - Jerry on Amari.
    FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys’ 19-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday was fueled in part by who wasn't there. As notable as any of them, Amari Cooper was absent as he is on the COVID-19 reserve list. Cooper will miss Thursday’s visit from the Raiders, too, all part of the 10-day quarantine resulting from Cooper being un-vaccinated.

    After the game, which dropped Dallas to 7-3, team leader Dak Prescott said, “That’s my teammate. That’s my brother. I’m going to continue to back him and support him.''

    Prescott added: "So let’s not try to knock the guy or put the guy down for a personal decision.”

    Enter Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

    Jones, speaking on 105.3 The Fan, praised Cooper for being “outstanding” in the categories of character and intelligence. 

    “But,” he added, “this is a classic case of how it can impact a team … You cannot win anything individually.

    “This popped (hurt) us. This did pop us.”

    “It’s just an opportunity for other guys to step up,” Prescott said. “It’s challenging when you’re missing a guy like Amari who’s such a playmaker and dynamic. But we’ve got to be able to go out there and win without him.”

    Dallas' next try to do so: Thanksgiving against the visiting Raiders. They don't know if they'll have CeeDee Lamb (concussion protocol) to play receiver. They know they won't have Cooper.

    "Unfortunate,'' Prescott said. "But I know (Cooper) will come back and be beneficial to us in the late part of the season.''

