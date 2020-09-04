SI.com
Jerry's Cowboys '50K' Fans Plan Comes With 50K Headaches

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has a vision an AT&T Stadium around half-full for home games despite the COVID-19-related issues.

But on Thursday, the club experiences some stumbling blocks, sources telling CowboysSI.com that the online purchase of single-game tickets for the 2020 season didn't go smoothly, with SeatGeek so overwhelmed by the traffic - season-ticket holders getting first crack and single-ticket purchases - that the website went down and the process was suspended.

The Cowboys do plan to host fans at each of their eight regular-season games at AT&T Stadium, starting with the Sept. 20 home opener against the Atlanta Falcons. Sources within the team tell CowboysSI.com that the use of "clusters'' and "pods'' - separating fans into groups - can allow up to 50-percent capacity at those games.

But this was a problem on Thursday, potential ticket-buyer relaying to CowboysSI.com that they received persistent emails throughout the day inviting them to wait "five minutes'' before trying again ... but to no avail.

"Five minutes'' turned into, as one prospective buyer told us, "the most frustrating 20 hours of my 26 years as a Cowboys fan. ... I'm pissed.''

FullSizeRender 2

Part of SeatGeek's explanation is its use of "new technology.'' And indeed, the Dallas franchise is exploring a number of ways to do that in a way to serve fans, inside the stadium and beyond.

But to Dallas Cowboys season-ticket holders who are willing to pay for access, right now, they just want their old tickets.

