DeMarvion Overshown hardly saw the field in Week 2 but Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expects that to change going forward.

The Dallas Cowboys had no answers for the New Orleans Saints’ offense in Week 2. After the game, they were still looking for ways to address the questions brought up by the blowout defeat.

One of those that simply can’t be answered is why DeMarvion Overshown was kept off the field for all but 17 snaps.

On Tuesday, Jerry Jones was asked about the absence of one of their brightest stars from Week 1. He admitted it wasn’t planned for Overshown to be an afterthought while adding he expects to see more of him in the future.

Overshown was a third-round pick out of Texas in 2023 but suffered a torn ACL in the second preseason game.

He made his NFL debut in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns and had 11 tackles and a sack in their victory.

His instincts and impressive closing speed made a difference against the Browns and while it might not have been enough to change the momentum against the Saints, Overshown was far too good in Week 1 to be absent this weekend.

