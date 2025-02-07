Cowboy Roundup: Jerry Jones & Deion link up, Defensive free agent wishlist
Happy Friday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Even when the Cowboys aren't in the Super Bowl, the team manages to take L's during Super Bowl Week. But this one is on the Pro Football Hall of Fame voters.
Somehow, Cowboys legend Darren Woodson was once again snubbed \from his rightful place in Canton.
Only four men were announced as members of the Hall of Fame Class of 2025, leaving Woodson as the longest-running player on the ballot without a HOF nod. His streak will now extend to 18 years.
MORE: Darren Woodson snubbed, so who is in the 2025 Hall of Fame class?
It was an unfathomable decision, and Woodson admits that his latest snub stings, but now all of the attention will be to Super Bowl Sunday with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Philadelphia Eagles.
While we wait for the Big Game to roll around, let's check out some of the headlines making the rounds on social media.
Defensive free agent wish list
As the Cowboys gear up for the offseason, Blogging the Boys takes a look at some of the available defensive free agents who the team should consider adding.
Jerry Jones, Coach Prime link on red carpet with Shedeur
This red carpet meeting between Deion Sanders and Jerry Jones on the red carpet left Cowboys Nation wondering what could have been.
Cowboys Quick Hits
Jerry Jones promises you the Cowboys are trying to win now, not rebuild... Cowboys Super Bowl drought roasted with Bill Belichick girlfriend joke... Former Cowboys star predicts failure under Brian Schottenheimer... Top NFL Draft prospect Ashton Jeanty continues plea to Dallas Cowboys... Cowboys predicted to lose breakout star to AFC team in NFL free agency... Micah Parsons willing to make sacrifice for Cowboys to land Myles Garrett... Cowboys HOF coach Jimmy Johnson comments on Dallas sports shake-ups... Micah Parsons reveals when his hatred for the New York Giants began.