Jerry Jones delivers 'talk show topic' on Mike McCarthy contract
Jerry Jones, the perpetual headline-maker and owner of the Dallas Cowboys, keeps the sports world entertained, one controversial statement at a time.
In today' edition of doing just that, Jones recently sparked speculation about the future of head coach Mike McCarthy during his weekly appearance on Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan.
When asked about the possibility of a contract extension, Jones didn't shy away from the idea.
"I don't think that's crazy at all," Jones stated. "This is a Super Bowl-winning coach. Mike McCarthy has been there and done that. He has great ideas. We got a lot of football left."
McCarthy was hired back in 2020, replacing a long time coach in Jason Garrett.
After finishing his first season with a 6-10 record, McCarthy guided the Cowboys to three consecutive 12-5 seasons, securing two NFC East titles. However, the team has only achieved one playoff victory, which occurred in 2022 against future Hall of Famer Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Despite a disappointing 4-7 record 12 weeks into to the 2024 season, Jones seems to value McCarthy's experience and leadership.
This isn't the first time for Jones, and it won't be the last. He has used public platforms to generate buzz and headlines. His talent for delivering captivating soundbites has consistently kept fans and the media engaged, even during difficult times for the Cowboys.
