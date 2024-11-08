Cowboys Country

Jerry Jones explains why Dallas Cowboys went after Jonathan Mingo

The Dallas Cowboys were disappointed to miss out on Jonathan Mingo in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Randy Gurzi

Jonathan Mingo
Jonathan Mingo / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images
An unexpected move happened at the NFL trade deadline with the Dallas Cowboys acquiring Jonathan Mingo. With a record of 3-5, there were expectations that Dallas would be sellers at the deadline.

That wasn’t the case as they not only added a player at a position of need, but gave up a decent draft pick in the deal. In order to add Mingo, the Cowboys sent a fourth-round pick to the Carolina Panthers.

Despite outside criticism, Jerry Jones remains confident in his move. While speaking on 105.3 The Fan, Jones said they were disappointed to miss out on Mingo in the 2023 NFL Draft. That’s why they were quick to make a move when he was made available.

Jones stated that Mingo (6-foot-2, 220 pounds) fits the profile Dak Prescott prefers in a wide receiver, calling him “Dak friendly.”

MORE: Dallas Cowboys perfectly described with fast-food analogy

That term brings back memories of Jones boasting the Cowboys would build a “Romo friendly” offense around Tony Romo. Hopefully, things will be better this time around since that phrase was followed by Romo’s decline.

Jonathan Mingo
Jonathan Mingo / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Mingo has played in 25 games for Carolina and has 55 receptions for 539 yards.

