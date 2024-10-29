Jerry Jones expresses confidence in Cowboys' turnaround
At this point for the Dallas Cowboys it's all about staying optimistic. Early Tuesday, owner Jerry Jones made is weekly appearance on the Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan to discuss the team's recent struggles and future outlook.
Despite the Cowboys' record dropping to 3-4 after Week 8's loss to the San Francisco 49ers in primetime, Jones remains confident about their chances of turning things around.
"I have a lot of faith in these players," Jones stated. "I have a lot of faith in this coaching staff. We'll have some players coming back (from injury) that will play critical roles for us. We ought to get better. Seventeen-game season, lets get this thing turned around and have a storybook ending to a rough start."
Jones' comments highlight his optimism about the team's roster and coaching staff. Dallas is still anticipating the return of several key players from injuries, including All-Pros Micah Parsons and DaRon Bland. Their return is expected to help a defense that has allowed an average of 372.6 yards per game, ranking as the seventh worst in the league.
As the season progresses, time is against the Cowboys, who are facing a challenging stretch of games. This will continue in Atlanta against the NFC South-leading Falcons on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
