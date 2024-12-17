Jerry Jones gives clear response to Micah Parsons, Cowboys trade rumors
Dallas Cowboys fans were left raising their eyebrows over the weekend after questionable comments from COO Stephen Jones, who seemed to indicate star edge rusher Micah Parsons' future with the team is uncertain.
That led to speculation about a potential offseason trade.
On Tuesday, Jerry Jones made his weekly appearance on Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan and made it clear that Parsons is in the team's plans for the future and there has never been talk of trading him.
Jones said any interest in trading Parsons has "never been uttered in this organization."
Parsons is a generational player and is always leaving his mark and changing the game when he is on the field. Despite playing in only ten games this year due to injury, Parsons is once again on track to get double-digit sacks.
This season, Parsons has recorded 32 tackles, 8.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. Parsons recorded multiple sacks in several games.
With 1.5 more in the final three games, Parsons would have double-digits sacks in each of his first four seasons in the league. He would become only the fifth player in NFL history to achieve that mark.
Up next for the Cowboys is a Sunday Night Football showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium.
