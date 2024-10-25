Jerry Jones shares honest assessment of Cowboys' performance
While a 3-3 record may be acceptable for some teams, it falls short of the standards that owner Jerry Jones has set for the Dallas Cowboys in 2024.
Speaking again to Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan, Jones expressed his candid assessment of the team's performance.
MORE: Jerry Jones reacts to ESPN story on bad Cowboys culture & he loves it
"Every aspect needs improvement, Jones said. "From where I thought I would be, we (thought) would be, (and) I know where players and coaches where they would be. That not discouraging to me at all."
The Cowboys' recent struggles have been a source of frustration for fans and analysts alike. The team has struggled to consistently perform on both sides of the ball, particularly in the big games.
Dallas has struggled on both sides of the field, ranking last in rushing offense with 77.2 yards per game and fifth-worst in rushing defense allowing 143.2 yards per game.
Additionally, the offense that ranked first in scoring last season, averaging 30.1 points per game, has stumbled, averaging just 21 points per game and ranking 20th.
As the Cowboys face a crucial stretch of their schedule off their bye week, they will need to find a way to elevate their game and address the issues that have plagued them so far all this season.
