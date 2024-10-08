Jerry Jones jokingly calls for Cowboys legend to return amidst injury woes
If only time machines existed, then Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones, could fulfill his joking request.
With their defensive line decimated, the Cowboys find themselves in a dire situation heading into their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions.
Jones, known for his bold moves and even bolder statements, has thrown out a playful and joking suggestion that Cowboys fans could only dream of.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys have to fix a glaring issue hindering the team
Speaking at the IndyCar Grand Prix of Arlington course, scheduled for 2026, Jones acknowledged the team's current situation on the defensive front.
With four defensive ends currently out of action, the Cowboys are facing a significant challenge in stopping opposing offenses.
In a moment of levity, Jones turned to a familiar face: Hall of Fame defensive end DeMarcus Ware who was in attendance.
"I'll tell you what DeMarcus, we need you out there this weekend," Jones joked.
Ware is a beloved figure in Dallas who spent nine seasons with the Cowboys. He is the franchise's all-time leader in sacks (117), forced fumbles (32), tackles for loss (145), and quarterback hits (185).
The nine-time Pro Bowler and seven-time All-Pro was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2023 and was inducted into the Cowboys' Ring of Honor in that season.
While Jones and Cowboys nation can dream about it, Jones' comment serves as a reminder of the teams desperate situation.
The team needs reinforcements, and the absence of key defensive players such as Micah Parsons, Demarcus Lawrence, and now rookie Marshawn Kneeland is a significant setback.
For now, and without any potential changes, Dallas will have to depend on the current personnel they have.
