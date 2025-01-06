Cowboys Country

Jerry Jones' lack of urgency on a Mike McCarthy decision could set team back for years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott talks to head coach Mike McCarthy before the game against the Washington Commanders.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott talks to head coach Mike McCarthy before the game against the Washington Commanders. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
With the Dallas Cowboys' season officially in the books, the team's biggest question surrounds the coaching staff. There have been questions if Mike McCarthy or Mike Zimmer return for the 2025-26 NFL season.

Following the team's season-ending loss to the Washington Commanders, Jerry Jones seemed content waiting things out on the Mike McCarthy time and taking his time on a decision.

We've seen him make similar moves when it comes to contract negotiations and his star players, so it's not unusual for Jones to drag his feet.

However, this move could prove to be costly.

While the Dallas Cowboys wait on making a decision, teams around the league are already wasting no time entering the head coaching market.

Within hours of the season ending, the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, and Chicago Bears have already been active in their coaching searches by requesting an interview with Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is also expected to be a hot coaching candidate.

If Dallas continues to act slowly, they could miss out on a top candidate and likely be forced to go the route of an unproven entity or recycled coach that could prevent the team from improving and moving forward like the rest of the league.

The Cowboys need new blood on the sideline, and selecting a young up-and-comer would be best for the future of franchise. After all, we don't want to go through another Jason Garrett era, right?

