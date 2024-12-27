Jerry Jones makes rare admission about mistake with Cowboys 1st-round pick
The Dallas Cowboys' recent free agency period saw the departure of several key players, including future Hall of Fame left tackle Tyron Smith.
Replacing Smith undoubtedly became the Cowboys' top priority in the draft, leading them to select standout offensive lineman Tyler Guyton. However, the Cowboys have a tendency to field their best five offensive linemen rather than positioning players in their natural roles.
This was once again the case with Tyler Guyton, who had played just one game at left tackle in his college career, and 2024 third-round pick Cooper Beebe, who played every position in college except center, where the Cowboys have placed him.
According to Jon Machota, Jerry Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan and said, "I probably got a little out over my skis, thinking we could just plug those guys in."
Jones acknowledged that both rookies have performed well but added, "We've paid the price to some degree."
Let's be clear: Jerry Jones by no means thinks drafting these players was a mistake. Tyler Guyton and Cooper Beebe have been two of the best rookie offensive linemen all season.
Jones is merely admitting to being a bit overzealous in trying to replace Pro Bowl talent, especially by forcing rookies to adjust to new positions while also adapting to the rigors of the NFL.
For context, Tyler Guyton has struggled with holding penalties, false starts, and protection in general, which is routine for rookies, especially at left tackle.
In a year where the Cowboys faced significant challenges due to injuries and roster turnover, these moves will ultimately prove to be forward-thinking.
Both players have made huge strides at some of the hardest positions for rookies to adjust to.
Next season, these moves will be seen as genius, once again demonstrating why the Cowboys excel at drafting offensive linemen, even if postseason success remains elusive.
