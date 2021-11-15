Can Jerry Jones Go Down 'Memory Lane' on Cowboys Blowout?

Skip to main content
    November 15, 2021
    Jerry Jones Goes Down 'Memory Lane' on Cowboys Blowout Win

    Jerry’s mental travels? Jones was asked in the postgame media scrum in the bowels of AT&T Stadium when was the last time he saw his team play at this level.
    FRISCO - Dan Quinn insisted he didn’t want to travel down “Memory Lane.”

    Jerry Jones insisted, in a way, he simply couldn’t.

    Sunday’s Dallas Cowboys’ 43-3 rout of the visiting Atlanta Falcons sent historians to the record books. It also sent Dallas back toward the top of the NFL standings. And for slightly different reasons, it caused memory lapses for two of the franchise’s leaders.

    Quinn, the former Falcons head coach, insisted during the week that he would not get lost in looking back, saying he had no tins for “Memory Lane” because following last week’s loss to Denver, the Cowboys had “too much shit to fix.”

    Truth is, there was indeed time for emotion, too, as the Cowboys followed up this win by awarding defensive coordinator Quinn a game ball.

    “I can’t remember,” Jones replied.

    The Cowboys boss could’ve easily taken us on a Super Bowl tour of his early 1990’s teams. But “I can’t remember” is a superior answer.

    Why? Because even after the Dallas offense scored five touchdowns and even after the Dallas defense grabbed the same number of interceptions as points allowed and even after the Dallas special teams blocked a punt for a touchdown, all of it adding up to new franchise record-book items …

    These Cowboys seem to be in the business of making new memories.

