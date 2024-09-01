Cowboy Roundup: Method to Jerry Jones' madness; CB fed up with media
The method to Jerry Jones' madness
Jerry Jones has faced plenty of criticism for his handling of contract negotiations with the team's top stars. The team was finally able to get a deal done with star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, but now Dak Prescott is surrounded by the contract drama.
Despite his slow approach to the negotiations, is there a method to his madness? Blogging the Boys took a look at the mind of good ole Jerry.
Cowboys CB fed up with media
ESPN spent Friday discussing the possibility of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders being the next Cowboys signal-caller, but one current Dallas player was not feeling the discussion and aired his grievances on social media.
