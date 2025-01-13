Jerry Jones' nonsense cost Cowboys first wave of interviews with playoff coaches
The Dallas Cowboys have once again stolen the media spotlight by announcing that they will not be retaining Mike McCarthy as head coach.
McCarthy, who led the Cowboys to three playoff appearances in five seasons with a 49-35 overall record, will part ways with the team after the two sides failed to reach an agreement on the length of his contract.
The timing of McCarthy’s dismissal could have significant consequences for the Cowboys. Many of the top head coaching candidates are already being heavily pursued.
MORE: NFC team could be waiting in the wings to pursue Cowboys' Mike McCarthy
Lions coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, both considered leading candidates for head coaching jobs, are drawing significant interest from other teams.
Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores is also a sought-after candidate.
While the Cowboys boast one of the most desirable rosters for a head coach, it was undoubtedly a mistake not to part ways with McCarthy sooner.
Other teams have already begun building relationships with their potential hires, leaving Dallas at a disadvantage during an offseason they could ill afford to mishandle.
