Jerry Jones optimistic about Cowboys' underwhelming backfield
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expressed his optimism about the team's running back situation after the recent addition of Dalvin Cook to the practice squad.
Alongside Ezekiel Elliott and other options like Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, and Malik Davis who was also added to the practice squad earlier today, Jones is confident that the Cowboys have the depth and flexibility needed to succeed in the upcoming season.
"We're in a great position to have flexibility here," Jones remarked. "Got Malik Davis back on the practice squad. Have Dalvin on the practice squad. We're all excited about what Zeke can do for us."
One area where Jones specifically highlighted the need for improvement was the red zone offense. The Cowboys struggled to punch the ball into the end zone last season, and Jones believes the upgraded backfield will address this issue.
"We needed to have improvement, especially in that redzone," Jones stated. "We needed to have improvement getting in that endzone with that running game. This all bolsters that up."
Overall, Jones expressed his satisfaction with the current state of the Cowboys' running back room.
"I'm really pleased with where we are right now at running back," Jones concluded.
The addition of Cook, a four-time Pro Bowler, provides the Cowboys with a proven playmaker who can contribute both as a runner and receiver.
With Elliott looking to bounce back from a down year and Cook eager to prove he still has plenty left in the tank, the Cowboys' backfield is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing storylines of the season.
