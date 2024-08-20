Jerry Jones remains optimistic amidst ongoing CeeDee Lamb contract talks
Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones provided an update on the ongoing contract negotiations with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, expressing confidence despite the lack of a finalized deal.
Speaking to reporters, Jones acknowledged the eagerness of fans and Lamb himself for a resolution, but emphasized the positive nature of the discussions.
"I don't mean that to be insensitive to our fans or to CeeDee, but we're in good shape there and we are having promising talks," Jones stated.
He further elaborated on the dynamics of the negotiation process, highlighting the necessity of mutual agreement.
"You say, well, why do you keep talking? Why don't you do something?" Jones said. "Again, as in anything, it takes both of you there at the same time."
Jones' comments suggest a sense of optimism and a belief that both sides recognize the significance of reaching an agreement.
"I believe it's got the proper amount of everything - emphasis, importance - for everybody involved here and we'll see how it goes," he concluded.
While a deal has yet to be finalized, Jones' remarks offer reassurance to Cowboys fans that progress is being made and that both the team and Lamb are committed to finding common ground.
As the regular season approaches, the urgency to secure Lamb's long-term future with the team will undoubtedly intensify. However, for now, it appears that both sides are engaged in productive dialogue, with a shared goal of reaching a mutually beneficial agreement.
