Cowboys legend pitches Deion Sanders as new HC to Jerry Jones during Paul-Tyson
Michael Irvin, the iconic Dallas Cowboys receiver, may have just delivered a main event message just moments before the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
In a pre-match interview alongside Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, the legendary playmaker dropped a bombshell, hinting at a possible future as the team's head coach in Hall of Famer and current Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders.
MORE: Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight organizers prove to be smarter than Jerry Jones
"I'm going to get in Jerry's ear about Coach Prime," Irvin said.
Irvin has long admired Sanders and has been vocal about his admiration for the Hall of Famer's coaching abilities, and believes he could bring a fresh perspective and winning mentality to the Cowboys.
With the team's recent struggle and current head coach Mike McCarthy on the hot seat, Irvin sees Sanders as a potential catalyst for change.
The potential of a Sanders-led Cowboys team will generate significant buzz among fans and analysts alike. Sanders' charisma, innovative coaching style, and ability to connect with players could be a game-changer for the franchise.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Are the Dallas Cowboys the worst team in the NFL?
Dallas Cowboys 3-round mock draft brings star running back home
Cowboys vs. Texans: 3 keys to victory for Week 11
3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Texans in Week 11