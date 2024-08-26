Jerry Jones praises Jerry Jones' leadership, how Cowboys are run
Jerry Jones, the outspoken owner of the Dallas Cowboys, recently doubled down on his conviction that he's the best man to lead the team. In a wide-ranging interview with Clarence Hill of DLLS, Jones, who has been at the helm of the Cowboys since 1989, touched on his health, experience, and passion for the team, leaving no doubt about his commitment to the franchise.
At 81 years old, Jones acknowledged that thoughts about the future have crossed his mind. However, he maintains that he's in "pretty good health for [his] age."
This self-assessment, coupled with his assertion that he's "done it all," underscores his confidence in his ability to continue steering the Cowboys.
“There was a time when I was wondering what it was going to be like for [my] future,” Jones said. “Generally, I’m in pretty good health for my age.”
Jones's belief in his capabilities extends beyond mere experience. He emphasized the financial acumen required to run an NFL franchise, particularly one as high-profile as the Cowboys. He recalled a time when the team was struggling financially and asserted that his ability to navigate those challenges makes him uniquely qualified to lead.
“I’ve done it all. So I have an ordinate amount of confidence that f*ck, if anybody can figure out how to get this sh*t done, I can figure out how to get it done,” Jones said.
"I’ve been there every which way from Sunday, and have I busted my ass a bunch. And nobody is living that’s out cutting and shooting that can’t give you a bunch of times they busted their ass. So hell no, there’s nobody that could f*cking come in here and do all the contracts … and be a GM any better than I can."
Jones's passion for the Cowboys was obvious. He admitted that there have been "hundreds" of tough days. However, his love for the team and the challenge of running it keeps him going despite criticism over the team's lack of playoff success since their last Super Bow title.
“I f*cking have had hundreds of [bad days],” Jones said. “I’m emotional about it sometimes. Well, running this thing, that’s who I want to make the last call. Now, when I can’t f*cking think, when I’m old and I can’t even do it… but I’m a long way from not being able to do it too."
“If I didn’t give a sh*t, if this wasn’t fun for me to do, or interesting for me to do, whatever you want to call,…the facts are, I really would rather be f*cking around like this,” Jones said. “The point is I love this. And you know I do.”
While acknowledging the importance of delegation, Jones remains adamant that the final decision-making power should rest with him. He expressed his confidence in his ability to make the tough calls, even when faced with adversity every year.
“The reason I don’t let somebody else be the GM is because I don’t have anybody that I will let do it to actually do it right. And they’re gonna have to come to me and because I know where it is that you’re going to pay for it.”
In conclusion, Jerry Jones's message is clear, he's not going anywhere. He believes that his experience, passion, and financial savvy make him the best person to lead the Dallas Cowboys.
