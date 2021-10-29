Jerry Reveals 'Looking Good' Feeling on Dak Injury

"I’d say things are looking good right now about Dak. … He’s preparing to play.” - Jerry Jones.

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Friday expressed confidence that rehabbing star quarterback Dak Prescott will be cleared to play Sunday night at Minnesota.

Jones, via 105.3 The Fan: “I’d like to think Dak can go and will think that. We’ll see how things work at practice, but I’d say things are looking good right now about Dak. … He’s preparing to play.”

On Thursday, Dak Prescott did more at practice than he's done in the almost two weeks since he injured his right calf in the win at New England. And all along, his Dallas Cowboys have been 2.5-point favorites for their Week 8 road game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Then, suddenly, as of Friday morning, they were underdogs. The reason why?

Prescott on Thursday expressed to us that he might not know his status for this Sunday night game until Saturday, while also explaining that the decision won’t be his alone.

“It’s not fully my decision because there is a bigger picture,” he said of the involvement of the medical staff and coaches. “It’s more than just one game. … I don’t want this to linger past this week.”

And so Dallas was a 2.5-point underdog, a rather astounding five-point swing in Minnesota’s favor.

Is Prescott five points better than backup QB Cooper Rush? Apparently.

Do the oddsmakers know something we don’t know? That’s common … but maybe not the case here.

We truly believe that Prescott - who has registered more than 1,800 yards passing with 16 TD throws on his way to leading Dallas to a 5-1 mark and pushing himself into MVP candidacy - changed the line with his words.

Prescott is to work again on Friday, again trying to “push … 100-percent” as he did on Thursday. On Friday afternoon, the team will listed him with a designation, with Tyron Smith and Trevon Diggs (both limited entering Friday) also notable on the list.

“He’s preparing to play,” coach Mike McCarthy said. “He’s got to cross the thresholds to make sure he’s full-go. But he’s going to do everything he can to play on Sunday. That’s a given.”